Clarkston Good Samaritans

After a massive storm that recently came through Clarkston, an infested tree fell onto Hubbard Road in front of the Clarkston Family Farm.

Soon after the storm cleared, Good Samaritans began to gather around to move the tree so cars could pass.

One man walked down Hubbard Road with a chain saw as other passersby pulled to the side of the road and began to chip in as well.

One interesting coincidence is after the tree was chopped up and moved to the side of the road, the sun actually came out.

— Alex Lara