Clarkston grad receives Marian Emery Scholarship

From left, Marian Emery member of the P.E.O Chapter AW-Clarkston and Marian Emery Scholarship winner McKenzie McDaniel. Photo provided

P.E.O. Chapter AW-Clarkston honored their 2025 Marian Emery Scholarship recipient, McKenzie McDaniel, a senior from Clarkston High School.

McKenzie joined Chapter AW at a recent meeting and gave an inspiring program on her journey of loving animals and her desire to one day own and run an animal sanctuary.

McKenzie plans on getting Associate’s Degree in Business and then finish her schooling with a degree in Animal Sciences.

The scholarship is named for 75-year chapter member, Marian Emery.

P.E.O. Chapter AW awards scholarships to young ladies to help with their educational needs.

P.E.O. is an international women’s organization which supports women seeking higher education through a variety of grants, loans and scholarships. For information see PEOInternational.org