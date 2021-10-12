Clarkston group home shuttered

On October 7, the state’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, Bureau of Community and Health Systems, suspended and issued a notice of intent to revoke the adult foster care large group home license of Adultcare of Independence Twp Inc. (Heather Pines), located at 8541 Eston Road in Clarkston.

The investigation that concluded on October 6, 2021, found violations of the Adult Foster Care Facility Licensing Act and administrative rules.

Effective October 6, 2021, the summary suspension order prohibits Adultcare of Independence Twp Inc. from operating an adult foster care large group home at 8541 Eston Road or at any other location.

The order also requires the licensee to inform all the guardians of adults in their care their license has been suspended and they can no longer provide adult foster care services.

An administrative hearing will now be scheduled before an administrative law judge with the Michigan Office of Administrative Hearings and Rules.

PHOTO: The Heather Pines group home that was closed by the state last week was located at 8541 Eston Road. Photo by Matt Mackinder