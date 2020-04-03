In the spirit of community, Neiman’s Family Market on Dixie Highway at White Lake Road is selling Clarkston Has Heart t-shirts.

According to Nate Neiman, the shirts will cost $24. Ten dollars from every sale will go to the local food pantry, Lighthouse North.

During the COVID-19 crisis, Neiman’s has changed their hours of operation. They are now open 8 to 8, daily. They also offer curbside service. For more information go to their website, www.NeimansFamilyMarket.com and click the “Good To Go” image.