Clarkston High School graduates over 500 seniors

From left, Cameron Zagorski, Connor Dufresne, Cody Fleming and Brendan Bell celebrate graduating from Clarkston High School at Pine Knob Music Theatre on June 2. All four of the graduates, who were on the marching band together, are heading to Kettering University to continue their education. Photo provided by Kelli Fritz

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — On June 2, Clarkston Community Schools held its graduation ceremony at Pine Knob Music Theatre where over 500 seniors from Clarkston High School walked across the stage to receive their high school diplomas.

The ceremony featured performances from the Clarkston High School band and choir and speeches from CHS Principal Gary Kaul, Class Sponsors Becky Kroll and Amy Allen, the class executive board, CCS School Board President Greg Need, CCS Superintendent Dr. Shawn Ryan and student speaker Hannah Budzynski.

“Graduation is one of the most important duties we have as a board of education because tonight, when we hand you your diploma, we’re not just celebrating all your hard work, we’re showing our community that Clarkston Community Schools has delivered on its promise; that the class of 2025 is prepared for a future that excites them and they believe they can achieve their dreams,” Need said. “So class of 2025: you made it. You have overcome challenges, adapted to change and grown in ways you might not even realize yet. And now, you stand on the edge of something new.”

CHS continued its tradition of allowing a student speaker at its graduation ceremonies. Graduating senior Hannah Budzynski was selected out of 15 applicants to deliver a speech at the ceremony. Budzynski shared a story that followed the theme “find the beauty in the lasts.”

“Going into the last semester of school, a lot of us were plagued with what one might call ‘senioritis,’ just waiting for this very day to come and we put our year on two-times speed to get it over with. The talk about preparing for college, the military or a job; fighting for a high GPA; doing as much as possible to make yourself the best you can be and through all of that, it’s hard to remember why we are doing it because it just becomes habit. But here it is, the moment it all led to,” Budzynski said.

Once the final student crossed the stage, the ceremony concluded with a performance by the CHS choir and the ceremonial turning of the tassel.