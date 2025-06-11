Clarkston High School Senior Picnic a success

Dear Editor,

The Clarkston High School Senior Class of 2025 recently had a full week of festivities and fun including an opportunity to enjoy a picnic at Clintonwood Park. The Senior Celebrations Committee was responsible for putting together this event, along with many other senior-related activities that took place in the last few weeks of school. Yard signs were displayed on lawns around town proudly announcing graduating seniors, paw print shaped “shout-outs” were sold and posted around the high school, and a picnic full of food, activities and prizes were just some plans put into action that helped commemorate this memorable time in the graduates’ lives.

Our committee would like to thank the many parents who contributed by purchasing paw prints and yard signs, donating gift cards to be added to the prizes, donating generously monetarily, and those who volunteered their time to help on the day of the event. We sincerely thank you!

We’d also like to thank and recognize many local businesses and organizations who helped ensure the event was a success! A special thank you to The Clarkston Area Optimist Club, Susan’s Hallmark, Blessing Company Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical, Serenity Grace Boutique, Stannard, Studt & Tironi Dentistry, Lowrie’s Landscape Inc., Tim Hortons on Maybee Rd., Jimmy John’s on Sashabaw Rd., Leo’s of Clarkston, Neiman’s Family Market, and Player Prints. We are truly overwhelmed by the generosity of the Clarkston community and beyond!

Sincerely,

The 2025 Senior Celebrations Committee