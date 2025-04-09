Clarkston High School students welcome international students

Clarkston High School students were reunited with their friends from Japan last month. From left; Hikaru, Andrew Fuhr, Kento, Kaede and Aubrey Spencer. Photo by Megan Kelley

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — Last month, the Clarkston High School Japanese program marked its 25th year participating in the sister school exchange with students from Chiba Higashi in Japan.

To celebrate, Clarkston High School Japanese Teacher Faye Valtadoros invited students from Chiba Higashi to spend the week at CHS where they got to participate in the American high school experience.

Two Clarkston students Andrew Fuhr and Aubrey Spencer also got to be reunited with friends they had made when they themselves traveled to Japan last year. Fuhr was able to host his friend Hikaru and Hikaru’s friend Kento, while Spencer was able to host her friend Kaede.

Additionally, CHS teacher Harold Love hosted a teacher from Chiba Higashi, Michio Murakami.

Fuhr, Spencer and Love were all able to show their visitors around Clarkston and the surrounding area where they went out to dinner, volunteered at DRAW (Disaster Relief At Work), attended a Red Wings game and did things like play laser tag.

Spencer and Fuhr both reflected on their time during the week and when they were in Japan last year, noting that the best part of it was getting to make new friends.

“We’ve gotten to know each other a lot more and I think it’s really cool to see how different our lifestyles are,” Spencer said.

Hikaru and Kento spoke about their surprise at the difference in lifestyle.

“I was surprised at the difference of lifestyle in the U.S.A. and Japan,” Hikaru said. “In Japan, almost everyone goes to bed at 11 or 12 or 1. America is so fast to go to bed and fast to wake up.”

For the program to last this long is something Valtadoros is proud to be a part of.

“Having an international program that lasted 25 years and going strong, speaks volumes for Clarkston High School and Chiba Higashi High School. This program is not just important to Clarkston and Chiba Higashi, it’s important to America and Japan,” Valtadoros said. “I am proud to be a part of a cultural exchange and I couldn’t continue this program without the amazing families who open up their homes to host our Japanese guests every year.”