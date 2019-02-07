Clarkston hockey scores 17 points on opponents in wins

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The temperature was dipping below zero as the Clarkston Varsity Hockey team was inside heating up the ice with a 10-0 win last Thursday against Walled Lake Central-Waterford United.

The Wolves scored five goals in the first period. Sophomore Ethan Adams opened the scoring with assists from senior Ryan Bolio and senior Brendan Walk less than three minutes into the game.

Clarkston took control of the puck from face off and held onto it. Freshman Gino Giannini took a shot on net and goalie Eddie Morton blocked it. The next shot he didn’t block as senior Austin McKay found an opportunity and connected his hockey stick to the puck, putting it into the net with 12 minutes remaining in the period.

McKay scored again four minutes later with an assist from junior Cameron Thomas as the Wolves kept putting shots on the net. The last two goals of the period came with four minutes remaining from Thomas and senior Jackson Cooper, assists from Giannini, Adams, and junior Marcus Chiappelli.

The Wolves continued control of the puck giving Walled Lake Central-Waterford United limited opportunity to score. The Wolves scored their sixth goal of the night with 13:26 remaining in the second period from Bolio.

They scored two more in the next four minutes to seal the game as a mercy with goals from Cooper and junior Cole Goble. The game continued on with a running clock and two more goals came from Clarkston with one from senior Danny Milano with an assist from senior Trevor Gilman and another one from Brendan Tungol with 35 seconds left. He was assisted by senior Nik Highducheck and junior Benjamin Zielke.

The Wolves followed it with a 7-1 win over Livonia-Franklin on Saturday. They scored three goals in the first and second period for a 6-0 lead.

Cooper scored two goals. Walk had one goal and two assists; Bolio, Adams and Giannini had one goal and one assist each.

The Wolves (14-5) head to Flint Powers on Wednesday, 6 p.m., and head to Berkley on Friday, 8 p.m.

They are home on Thursday hosting West Bloomfield at Detroit Skating Club, 888 Denison Court, Bloomfield Hills, 5:30 p.m.