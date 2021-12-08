Clarkston hoopsters ready to get on court

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Cagers have spent weeks practicing and playing scrimmages to prepare for their season opener this week.

“ We have as much game type atmosphere as possible for our kids,” said Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball Head Coach Tim Wasilk. “It’s been pretty good.”

The Wolves are on the road on Wednesday to play Utica Eisenhower. Wasilk noted it’s the first game for both teams.

“We are just going to come prepared for anything and everything to the best of our ability at this point in the season,” he said. “We will see what happens.”

Wasilk added they have been working on defense.

“We have talked about really getting good defensively, making sure we understand our drops defensively, in communicating defensively,” he said. “We’re working on rebounding on the offensive and defensive end, playing extremely hard, getting 50/50 balls, and getting into the passing lanes on defense. We know early in the season we are going to look a little fresh offensively. But we have to hang our hat on defense, rebounding, our work ethic and just focusing on all the little things. It’s what we have been doing the last couple of weeks.”

The five starters lead with a lot of experience as seniors Keegan Wasilk, point guard, and Zach Austin, shooting guard, return for their fourth and final year. Senior Nate Steinman, shooting guard, returns for his third year.

“We will rely on those guys heavily for their experience and leadership,” Coach Wasilk said.

The starting line up also includes Guard Desman Stephens and Forward Brady Kosin, who joined the team last year as freshmen.

“Those two we are looking for big things as well,” Wasilk added.

Also returning from last year’s team are junior Brayden Wiley, seniors Jacob Beck, Kaden Dietlin, Bryce Jacob and Caleb Woodbury.

New this season are freshman John Kaul, sophomore Zack Scherler, juniors Cole Church and Cavanaugh Diton.

Wasilk added they had a lot of scrimmages before their first game for rotation.

“See who can come off the bench and step up for us,” he added. “We had a lot of guys do that and hopefully the next week or so we will square away with our bench rotation at the beginning of the year. We have guys playing competitively for those roles to step in and play. Looking forward to see who steps up.”

The Wolves host their home opener against Lake Orion this Friday.

“We are excited to play and start on time this year and have a full season with normal practices,” Wasilk said. “Not playing three games in one week and having to practice or playing all seven days based on our season last year. They are just looking forward to a normal season as much as possible.

The Clarkston Boys Basketball program hosts special game nights for this month.

This Friday the Wolves honor the late Mel Vaara, former administrator and coach when they host Lake Orion during McGrath League night. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

Clarkston honors Doug Colling, varsity assistant coach, on Thursday, Dec. 16 as they host Orchard Lake St. Mary’s. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

The Wolves host the Dan Fife Holiday Classic on Thursday, Dec. 30. JV opens the night at 4 p.m. The alumni game is next at 5:30 p.m. Varsity plays Sterling Heights Stevenson at 7 p.m.