Clarkston Junior High School principal resigns position without reason

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

Adam Kern, who had been the principal at Clarkston Junior High School for 12 years, resigned last Tuesday, May 3.

No reason was given for his departure, nor did Kern have a statement, but Clarkston Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Shawn Ryan said in an email to CJHS families that “this decision was not easy.”

“We are very fortunate to already have a strong leadership team at CJHS,” Ryan said. “Assistant Principal Monica McGraw and Dean of Students Sarah Wasilk have a strong foundation with your students and the CJHS staff.”

John Bennink, assistant principal at Sashabaw Middle School, will assume the role of interim principal of CJHS. Bennink has been with the Clarkston school district since 2004.

“I want to assure you we are committed to ensuring the balance of the school year is positive and productive for your children,” said Ryan. “We are grateful that Mrs. McGraw, Mrs. Wasilk, and Mr. Bennink have stepped up to provide leadership during this unexpected transition.

“We are confident that their many talents and considerable experience within our district will make our school even stronger.”

Kern had been with the district since 2000. Previous to the CJHS principal position, he was a social studies teacher at Clarkston High School, then an assistant principal at CHS, followed by assistant principal at CJHS.