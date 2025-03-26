Clarkston man charged after explicit note found on teen’s car

Police encourage other possible victims to report similar incidents

OAKLAND COUNTY — On March 20, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald charged Tomas Mellick Hensler, a 38-year-old resident of Clarkston with one count each of Child Sexually Abusive Activity, Using Computers to Commit a Crime and Possession of Methamphetamine.

According to a release from the prosecutor’s office, a 17-year-old victim told police she was at the Target in Auburn Hills when she found an explicit note on her car offering to pay her for sexual favors.

Police texted the number on the note and located the defendant parked near Target. Drugs and sex toys were reportedly found inside his vehicle.

“According to Auburn Hills Police, multiple parents have since reported their children found similar notes on their cars with the same phone number,” McDonald said. “If you believe your children were targeted in this way, please contact your local police. We take every incident seriously because we need to know if this is serial behavior.”

Child Sexually Abusive Activity is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine. Using Computers To Commit A Crime is punishable by up to an additional 20 years or more in prison beyond the sentence of the underlying crime. Possession of Methamphetamine is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a $15,000 fine.

If you have information pertinent to this investigation, please contact your local law enforcement office. The Independence Township substation can be reached at 248-620-4968.