Clarkston man charged on multiple counts related to child pornography

PONTIAC – Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald announced today that she had filed charges against Benjamin Weeks, a 45-year-old Clarkston resident, on three counts of Aggravated Child Sexually Abusive activity and three counts of Use of a Computer to Commit a Crime.

Law enforcement reportedly recovered approximately 35 hard drives as well as multiple thumb drives, CDs, DVDs and computer devices from Weeks’ home, which contained tens of thousands of child sexual abuse material files with some involving bestiality, according to a news release from the prosecutor’s office.

Law enforcement believes Weeks was attempting to create a server of child pornography.

“The scale of depravity uncovered in this case is shocking,” McDonald said. “Behind every one of these images and videos is a child who was the victim of unspeakable abuse. I’m committed to aggressively prosecuting child pornography cases so we can protect the next child from becoming a victim.”

Each count of Aggravated Child Sexually Abusive Activity is punishable by up to 25 years in prison and/or a $125,000 fine. Each count of Use of a Computer to Commit a Crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine, with a consecutive sentence potentially imposed for the underlying conviction. – M.K.