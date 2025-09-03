Clarkston man killed in rollover crash on I-69 in Attica Township

By Ben Gagnon

810-452-2661

bgagnon@mihomepaper.com

ATTICA TWP. — A Clarkston man died last Tuesday afternoon following a traffic collision on I-69 that sent his vehicle rolling over an embankment.

Around 2 p.m. on Aug. 26, Lapeer County Sheriff’s Dept. deputies were dispatched to the scene of a two-car crash on I-69 near the Winslow Road overpass in Attica Township. Deputies determined that 41-year-old Curtis Willis from Clarkston was the driver of a 2018 GMC Savana van that drifted over the median and was struck by another vehicle, which caused the van to leave the roadway and crash into a heavily wooded area below.

Investigators said that Willis was traveling alone on westbound I-69 when his vehicle gradually drifted into the grassy median without signs of stability loss. Willis drove through the median and entered the eastbound lanes of traffic, where his van was broadsided by a 2012 GMC Sierra pickup truck.

Willis’ van continued southwest and left the road on the south side of the expressway, rolling multiple times down a steep embankment before coming to rest on the driver’s side.

Police said Willis was not wearing a seatbelt, but was not ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 71-year-old Kinde man driving the 2012 GMC Sierra was not injured and declined medical treatment at the scene. Two passengers, a 70-year-old male and 72-year-old male, also declined medical treatment at the scene.

The Lapeer County Reconstruction Team arrived on scene to investigate the collision, and the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office is performing an autopsy. According to preliminary reports, neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected as causes for the accident, which is under investigation. Police are trying to determine what caused Willis to drift from the westbound to eastbound lanes on the expressway.

Eastbound I-69 was closed for three hours during the crash investigation and cleanup, reopening just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Lapeer County Sheriff’s Dept. deputies were assisted at the scene by Michigan State Police (Lapeer Post), the Michigan Dept. of Natural Resources, Attica Township Fire & Rescue, the Imlay City Fire Dept., Lapeer County EMS and the Lapeer County Road Commission.