Clarkston Masonic Lodge, Hamlin Pub to provide meals for township firefighters, police

The Clarkston Masonic Lodge (Cedar #60) at 1 East Washington Street along with Hamlin Pub at 6397 Sashabaw Road are coming together to say “thank you” to the township fire fighters and local sheriff’s substation on Citation Drive.

On April 27 at 2 p.m., Steve Nesbitt, Worshipful Master of Cedar #60, along with Brothers from the Lodge and Ken Karam, the general manager of Hamlin Pub, will be supplying them box meals.

Cedar #60 has a great relationship with the managers and staff at the Hamlin Pub and has had fundraisers there for all of their charitable endeavors within the community.

Before this pandemic started, members of the lodge would go there 2-3 times per week either after lodge functions or just to socialize. This past winter, from mid-December to mid-March, pub management allowed the lodge to hold a progressive queen of hearts raffle.

It is important to the Masons to be of service to the community and maintain Masonry’s relevance in today’s society. They feel that helping, in any way possible, to support the community solidifies this belief.

This could not have come together without the help of Worshipful Brother Re-Tom Braun, over the years Re-Tom has cultivated an excellent relationship with the Hamlin Pub.