Clarkston native is a national champion

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

wprice@mihomepaper.com

KALAMAZOO — Clarkston native Tim Washe hoisted the trophy high with his teammates surrounding him on the ice as Western Michigan University celebrated winning the 2025 NCAA Men’s Hockey National Championship on April 12.

“It just meant the world to everyone,” shared Washe, captain for the Bronchos. “We had so many people who supported us. To do it for them. To be able to do it for our coaches. Our coach played at Western, to be able to do it with someone who lives and breathes Broncho hockey. And the guys, (it’s) just a special group we have. To be able to share that and win our last game meant the world to everyone.”

He added the feeling of winning the championship game over Boston University, 6-2, was hard to explain.

“It felt like we were on top of the world,” Washe shared. “Everything we were working for and wanted to do this season we did. It all came together on the ice. It was emotional out there. Just an exhilarating experience. It was great to share with everyone. Giving coaches hugs. Having our athletic director, our trainer out there. It was special.”

Washe shared what he will remember most from the season is the last game against Boston.

“Definitely the national championship, giving everyone hugs, cutting a piece of the net,” he said. “Just raising that trophy together with everyone. The fireworks going on behind us. Just that feeling and sharing it with those guys forever.”

He said the whole season was memorable and the team accomplished everything they wanted to.

“We were consistent throughout the year which was big,” Washe said. “It was the best year for me. What a good time we had. Just a special year, a special team. I wanted to contribute as much as I could. We had a lot of guys stepping up. When it was my turn I wanted to be able to deliver and we were able to. It always feels good helping the team win and contributing. It wasn’t just me – we had guys stepping up every game.”

This was Washe’s final season with Western after completing his graduate year doing his MBA. He majored in economics and political science and minored in history.

Washe reflected on what he will take with him from Western.

“Talking about hockey, it would be knowledge of the game,” he said. “We have some really smart coaches and trying to be a sponge and learn as much as I could from them. Our head coach has coached in the NHL and some players I grew up watching with the Detroit Red Wings. It is a great group of guys as well. I was able to make some great memories with them as well. From school, small class size and teachers are awesome so I was able to learn a lot that way.”

Washe finished his last season with 16 goals and 22 assists for 38 points. Of those goals, eight were game-winning, breaking the program’s single season record. His game-winning goal against the University of Massachusetts in regionals sent the Broncos to their first Frozen Four.

He also earned quite a few awards including NCHC Distinguished Scholar Athlete and he was named the league’s Defensive Forward of the Year in March. Washe was also named the National Player of the Month by the Hockey Commissioners Association for his play throughout March and April.

Washe followed the championship with a one year entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks on April 14, and played in two games with the Ducks on April 15 and 16.

“It happened fast,” Washe said. “I got the news and wanted to get out there, meet the guys. They gave me a chance to play. It was just exciting. I got to live out my dream a little bit out there.”

His goal for the next year is to make the team.

“They have a lot of great players there,” Washe said. “I want to play at the highest level I can for as long as I can.”

Washe attended Clarkston Community Schools from Kindergarten through eighth grade.

“What a community we have,” he said. “I remember going to Concerts in the Park, eating at all the incredible restaurants we have down there. I can’t say enough good things about Clarkston and all the opportunities it has provided myself and my family. I couldn’t have grown up in a better town.”

He graduated from Brother Rice in 2019, where he played boys lacrosse.

“There are good people everywhere you go,” Washe said. “At Brother Rice there are good people, a lot of good classmates, the teachers helped me be a better person, shape me into the person I wanted to be,” he said. “I learned a lot at that school. Academically, it’s tough and challenging and that’s what I needed. It kept me focused. As far as sports, I learned a lot from the coaches there. I learned a lot of life lessons. I learned how to win, too. They have a winning culture there. Being part of those teams and winning it (the state championship) my senior year was special, too.”

Washe shared he couldn’t have done all of this without his parents, Lori and Larry, and their support.

“They have been with me all the steps along the way,” Tim said. “I couldn’t be more appreciative. I love them.”

Tim began ice skating when he was 3-years-old and was on his first team around 4-years-old at Lakeland Ice Arena in Waterford.

“My dad got us into hockey,” Tim said. “We played a lot in the driveway with both my brothers. We always had fun doing it. We skated together growing up. It’s definitely a big reason I got into it.”

He shared he has fulfilled quite a few of his dreams he had growing up with one being to play college hockey.

“I always went to games growing up. Watched some great games at University of Michigan, Michigan State University. I got to go to some Western games, too, when I was younger,” he said. “I dreamed of playing college hockey. Winning the national championship was always on my mind. This year we talked a lot about it. That was the goal for sure. Being able to do that was cool. The dream has also been to play in the best league in the world, playing in the NHL is something I will never forget.”