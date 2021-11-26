Clarkston News Reader’s Choice Awards 2021

East & Drinks
Appetizer: 15th Street Tavern
Asian: East Ocean Chinese
Baked Goods: Clarkston Village Bake Shop
Bar & Grill: Clarkston Tap
Bar & Entertainment: 15th Street Tavern
BBQ: Union Woodshop
Bread sticks: Gregg’s Gourmet Cafe
Breakfast: Royal Diner
Catering: Gregg’s Gourmet Cafe
Chicken: Chicken Shack
Coney: Pete’s Coney
Dinner: The Fed
Family Friendly: Old Village Cafe
Fish Fry: Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club
Hamburger: Bunkhouse Burger
Happy Hour: Hamlin Pub
Italian: Via Bologna
Ice Cream: Frosty Freeze
Lunch: Honcho Latin Street Food & Coffee
Mexican: Jalapeno’s Restaurant
Omelet: Old Village Cafe
Pizza: Krave Pizzeria
Salads: Parker’s Hilltop Brewery
Sandwich: 15th Street Tavern
Best Overall: The Union
Service Providers
Accounting: Hallmann Advisors
Assisted/Senior Living: The Pines
Attorney: Jeffrey Smolek
Auto Glass: Clarkston Glass
Auto Repair: Morgan’s Service
Bank: Waterford Bank
Builder/Remodeler: Above Board Construction
Car Wash: Town Center Auto Wash
Carpet Cleaning: Alpine Carpet Cleaning
Credit Union: Genisys Credit Union
Day Care: Lil’ People’s Place
Dry Cleaner: Champs Cleaners
Electrician: Don’s Electric
Financial Adviser: Hallmann Advisors
Flooring: Karen’s Advance Floors
Florist: The Gateway
Gas Station: Speedway (Dixie)
Hair Salon: Glitz Salon
Handyman: Kurt Tinetti Home Improvement
Heating & Cooling: Systematic
Insurance: Dave Smith State Farm
Landscaping: Lowrie’s Landscape
Mortgage Lender: Genisys Credit Union
Oil Change: Clarkston Quick Lube
Painting: Clarkston Painting
Photographer: MPK photography
Plumbing: Carter’s Plumbing
Pre-School: Heartfelt Impressions Learning Center
Real Estate: Morgan, Milzow & Ford Realtors
Storage Facility: Maxx Self Storage
Tree Service: Independence Tree Care
Water Supply: Water Depot
Health & Fitness
Allergist: Advanced Allergy & Asthma
Chiropractor: Clarkston Chiropractic Sports & Wellness
Dentist: Clarkston Family Dental
Dermatologist: Caudill, Kado & Co.
Eye Doctor: Allison Eye Care
Family Doctor: Clarkston Medical Group Tim O’Neill
Fitness Facility: Powerhouse Gym
Holistic Center: Journey to Health Chakra
Nutritionist: Nuview Nutrition
OBGYN: Associated Obstetrics and Gynecology
Orthodontist: Munk Orthodontic
Orthopedic: Dr. Shivajee Nallamothu
Pediatrician: Premier Pediatrics
Pharmacy: MedCenter Pharmacy
Physical Therapy: HealthQuest
Shopping/Retail
Auto Dealer: Bowman Chevrolet
Grocery Store: Neiman’s Family Market
Hardware Store: Clarkston ACE
Health food: Rebekah’s Health & Nutrition
Party Store: Pine Knob Wine Shoppe
Resale/Consignment: Dig’s Consignment Studio
Specialty Shop: Essence on Main
Recreation
Children’s Activity Center: Stars & Stripes Kids Activity Center
Golf Course: Pine Knob Golf Club
Dance Studio: Spotlight Dance Center
Day Spa: Evexia Wellness Spa
Yoga: J-Living With Purpose
Faces Make The Places
Bartender: Andy at 5th Tavern
Car Salesperson: Jason Thrift, Bowman
Personal Trainer: Brent Cornwell
Waitstaff: Mercedes at 15th Street Tavern
Pets
Groomer: Bonnie’s Pet Parlor
Pet Supplies: Market Place Pet Supplies
Veterinarian: Advanced Pet Care of Oakland
Thanks for voting, Clarkston!