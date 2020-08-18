Clarkston News readers respond to schools starting year in online mode

With Clarkston Community Schools announcing last week that the 2020-21 school year will start online (see Page 1), we asked readers of The Clarkston News to give us their thoughts via our Facebook page.

Here is some of what we received:

“Unless they have actual quantitative benchmarks in place for what is necessary to return to F2F instruction, it remains an emotional decision that ends up being a moving target. What is ‘safe?’ I understand staff and teachers are afraid. But when will they honestly be ‘ready’ to go back? 4% infection rate? 3%? I feel strongly the Board of Education needs to lay out a clear plan for what is necessary to return to the classrooms so that when those benchmarks are reached, everyone is clear as to the expectations to return.” – Linda Goudsmit Mayernik

“We’re not considering the mental health of our children. Clarkston is making their decisions on fear and political perception. ‘We’ parents were surveyed and the majority of us want kids back in school. Why is that being ignored? When do we step up and do the right thing?” – Erika Hunt-Arms

“Thanks to Supt. Shawn Ryan and the Clarkston School Board for their thoughtful response to this. I don’t have children going to school any longer, but recognize what a challenging environment this is to make a such an impactful decision. Few will be happy, and so I appreciate the thought and effort that went in to keeping the kids, teachers, and other employees safe.” – Deanna Wilson

“Thank you Clarkston school board/Dr. Ryan for making the health of the students and staff your No. 1 priority.” – Becky Marie

“Are you serious? This is not the flu. And if there are enough cases of the flu, yes we do shut school down. This virus would go away if everyone would follow the rules and wear masks. It has disappeared in other countries where citizens have self quarantined. I’m happy the superintendent and Board have placed children’s safety first. And don’t say children aren’t infected. Ten percent of the cases involve children.” – Cindy Facciolla

“Thank you CCS Administration and Board for being cautious with our students and staff in an unprecedented and uncertain time. We will all get through this together, we are Clarkston strong.” – Michelle Redington

“I absolutely love the decision. The potential risks do not outweigh the benefits at this point and it’s smart to create a fluid plan that allows us to adapt with the data. Cheers to you, Clarkston Schools.” – Sarah Hug

“I have no clue how I’m going to make this work when my husband and I work all day. I’m so disappointed, and honestly, I’m kind of freaking out about it. I know the actual virtual program (not remote learning) will allow for more flexibility, but what kid wants night and weekend school? Both of my kids have IEPs, and I’m worried they will continue to fall behind.” – Kristie Hawksley

“I understand this was a tough decision, but do we close our schools down for the flu? Absolutely not. Also, what about the families who both work full-time jobs and have to work full-time jobs? What about the families with special needs children, etc? Children are barely affected by this virus, even less than seasonal flu. If teachers are worried then they should take proper precautions and if people feel masks truly work, then mask up and let’s get back to business. This virus will not go away, it will be something we manage and continue to take precautions like we do for every other virus. Are we going to stay closed down forever then? TB with a vaccine has a much higher death rate and case count, and we do not close down for that, nor do we bat an eye as well as several other viruses.” – Rachelle CM

“I would like to thank (Clarkston School Board members) Steve Hyer and Greg Need for strongly advocating for our at-risk and special needs students. It won’t be forgotten.” – Rachel Woodruff

“I want to thank the school board, and for Superintendent Shawn Ryan for taking the time out of their beautiful summer vacation to sit through a six-hour meeting with at least two of the hours answering viewers questions. I’m glad that they were able to make a tough decision.” – Angel King

“Thank you. This is the best decision, not only for our kids but staff.” – Kristin Silman

“I am disappointed. I know much thought and consideration went into the superintendent’s decision to begin school in a distanced manner. However, I feel the core of the decision was rooted in fear of the unknown and not on science. I feel like most of the board had already decided their vote prior to the comments made by numerous parents… I understand this was a very difficult decision. I appreciate all the hard work that went into the decision. I am just disappointed.” – David Meyer

“The school district, while trying to believe they are keeping us safe, clearly has a hidden agenda. Clarkston approved a $75 million bond a few years back for technology and other improvements. It’s time to share those funds back to the community and to those who cannot afford this terrible decision. Dr. Ryan, where are your facts? You should lead, not follow.” – Dave Derkacz

“To the board and Dr. Ryan, thank you for putting safety first.” – Elizabeth Jensen Lemerond