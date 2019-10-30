Clarkston Optimist contest winner

Lori Pratt won $3,635 in the Clarkston Area Optimist Club’s 50/50 drawing at Taste of Clarkston, Sept. 29.

The funds were raised in the Optimist Club Foundation of Clarkston’s car raffle with Bowman Chevrolet. The club didn’t make the total amount needed for the car raffle, so the contest became a 50/50.

Pratt bought her ticket at the Clarkston Optimist Trivia night in April, one of the first events where the tickets were sold.

Funds from the raffle will be used for projects for young people in the Clarkston community.