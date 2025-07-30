Clarkston Optimists gear up for 4th annual Optifest

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — It’s bound to be a great day for families and children of all ages during the 4th annual Optifest held by the Clarkston Area Optimist Club from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Clarkston Renaissance High School on Aug. 2.

“It’s our thank you back to the Clarkston community for all the support for all of the programs and projects that the Optimist Club does during the year,” said Optifest chairperson Debbie Berry. Optifest will be open to the community to celebrate children and projects and FUN.”

The free event will feature bounce houses, face painting, a petting zoo, bike and kayak safety programs, music, food and drinks, putt putt golf, disc golf and a number of contests including a tug of war contest, watermelon eating contest and free throw contest.

“There’s all these fun contests going on in the space of two hours, and there’s a lot of things for kids to do. You know, teenagers can do the putt putt golf, there’s going to be vendors there that will tell you more information about their connection to what kids do. We are all about connecting to kids. That’s all optimists do,” Berry said.

Berry also encouraged those in attendance to check out the farmers market taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. just a few feet away from Optifest.

“They can come and have fun with the Optimists and enjoy a free hot dog meal and then go to the market and take some vegetables home,” said Berry.

Optifest is one of the many ways the Clarkston Area Optimists give back to the community and strive toward their mission of bringing out the best in kids and foster a positive environment, said President of the Clarkston Optimists Rick Karlewski.

“Ever since I became president, I had this philosophy that if you can reach one kid and you can change one kid, that kid can help change a family that can then change a neighborhood, a neighborhood can change the community, community can change a city, you know, ans on to a state, a country, and eventually change the world,” Karlewski said.

Within the Optimist Club, there are a number of opportunities to get involved through committees and other ways to volunteer your time to give back.

“Our vision is to inspire positive attitudes in Clarkston youth and bring out the best of them in the Clarkson community, thereby creating a world where optimism and positive action permit individuals to reach their full potential,” said Karlewski.

If you’re interested in joining the Clarkston Optimist Club, stop by their information tent during Optifest or check out their website clarkstonoptimists.org. The club meets every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at Clarkston United Methodist Church.