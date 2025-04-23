Clarkston Optimists honor seven Outstanding Student Citizens

By Megan Kelley

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — Earlier this month, the Clarkston Optimist Club named seven fifth graders from Clarkston Community Schools as this year’s Outstanding Student Citizens.

Every year, the Clarkston Optimists work with all seven of Clarkston Schools’ elementary schools to honor one student from each school for their contributions to the community.

“The purpose of the program is to recognize a student from any grade level who demonstrates the exceptional traits, qualities and the values that are attributed to being a responsible, compassionate and caring leader in your school,” said Kathy Novak, Optimist in charge of the Outstanding Student Citizen program. “One of the goals of our club is to promote good citizenship within our community through our actions and through our example and we asked your principals to choose a student in your community, your school community, who does the same.”

Students were joined by their families and each principal and nominating teacher took turns introducing their Outstanding Student Citizen and giving background on why that student was chosen. Many principals and teachers also read statements from additional school faculty who spoke highly of the student as well.

Lain Kaczor – Andersonville Elementary

Fifth grader at Andersonville Elementary, Lain Kaczor was joined by Andersonville Principal Kim Fletcher and fifth grade teacher Madison Hill.

“Lain is the most uplifting, enthusiastic and caring student which is why it’s so clear that he is obvious for this award. His contagious, bright smile, his love of learning, and his eagerness to help others are the reasons he’s so deserving of the Optimist Outstanding Student Citizen for the 2024-2025 school year,” Hill said. “He has proven time and time again to be a student leader both inside the classroom and outside the classroom. He goes above and beyond to help younger students and he leads by example.”

Jack Charlton – Independence Elementary

Fifth grader at Independence Elementary, Jack Charlton was joined by Independence Principal Nate Fuller and fifth grade teacher Megan Sack.

Fuller shared a story about the selection process at Independence Elementary, explaining that one big reason for choosing Jack was not just how highly the staff regarded him, but how well his peers spoke of him as well.

“I’ve never seen students so excited to lift a fellow student up. It wasn’t just the words they used to describe you, it was the way they wanted to engage in a conversation about you. I truly believe that the impact someone makes is showcased by the way others describe and see them,” Fuller said. “As your friends, 10 of them at least, poured in my office, they made sure that I knew your greatness. They used words and phrases like, ‘he’s one of a kind,’ ‘nice,’ ‘encouraging,’ ‘smart,’ ‘supportive,’ ‘hard-working,’ ‘includes others,’ ‘peaceful,’ ‘unselfish.’ This, Jack exemplifies the impact that you have made in (not just) their lives, but all of our lives.”

Ben Kirby – Springfield Plains Elementary

Fifth grader at Springfield Plains Elementary, Ben Kirby was joined by Springfield Plains Principal Matthew Gifford and fifth grade teacher Mallory Combs.

“Ben shows us everyday what it means to be a true Optimist. He walks into school with a great attitude ready to face whatever the day brings next. He not only excels academically but always puts in his best effort, he also encourages those around him to do the same. He leads by example, staying focused, asking thoughtful questions and showing a genuine love for learning,” Combs said. “What truly sets Ben apart is his character. He constantly pushes his friends to do the right thing, stands up for what he believes in and is a positive influence in our classroom and throughout SPE. Whether it’s offering to help, showing kindness or simply being a great friend, he makes our school a better place every single day.”

Emery Rahn – Pine Knob Elementary

Fifth grader at Pine Knob Elementary, Emery Rahn was joined by Pine Knob Principal Jodi Yeloushan and fifth grade teacher Beth Rogers.

“As a fifth grader, Emery has been a shining example of what it means to be a role model. She brings out the best in others with a positive attitude in the way she makes everyone around her feel important and valued. Whether it’s a simple smile or a kind word, Emery’s warmth and optimism light up every room she enters. She is always smiling, she’s always cheerful and always ready to help her friends and classmates,” said Yeloushan. “Emery is not only a strong student, she also creates an atmosphere of joy and commodore wherever she goes. She has a wide circle of friends, all of whom are drawn to her for her kindness and her ability to lift up others.”

Drew Smith – Clarkston Elementary

Fifth grader at Clarkston Elementary, Drew Smith was joined by Clarkston Elementary Principal Brian Adams and fifth grade teacher Angela Thompson.

“Drew is someone who believes in the power of a positive attitude no matter what challenges might come his way. If you’ve ever seen Drew face a difficult problem, whether it’s in math, science or even on the playground, you’d see that he meets it with a smile and determination. One of the lines in the Optimist creed that I thought best embodied Drew is: to think only the best, to work only for the best and to expect only the best. Drew is someone who not only expects great things but works hard to make them happen,” Thompson said. “Drew inspires us all to look for the good in every situation, work hard regardless and always support others.”

Lulu Papa – Bailey Lake Elementary

Fifth grader at Bailey Lake Elementary, Lulu Papa was joined by Bailey Lake Principal Glenn Gualtieri and fifth grade teacher Daneil Minot.

Gualtieri read several messages from previous teachers Lulu has had who she had impacted throughout her time at Bailey Lake.

“Most of us in our lives have been lucky to meet a person who is like a magnet, they draw people into them and the closer you are the longer you want to stay. Lulu is a magnet,” Minot said. “She’s the type of person you want to be around. She brings joy wherever she goes and spreads a sense of goodwill and optimism. Don’t get me wrong though, Lulu is not all fun and games – girl means business when it’s time. She runs a tight ship and keeps most adults in our building in line in her special Lulu way of doing it.”

Rosario “Rosie” Frias-Barranco – North Sashabaw Elementary

Fifth grader at North Sashabaw Elementary, Rosario “Rosie” Frias-Barranco was joined by Josh Vanaman and fifth grade teacher Mitch Phillips.

Vanaman, filling in for North Sashabaw Principal Jennifer Johnson, took the opportunity to read messages from staff at the school who Rosie had made an impact on.

Phillips spoke to highlight Rosie’s sense of humor and how it brings light and laughter to not just their classroom, but to the school as a whole.

“Rosie truly embodies the spirit of the Optimist creed. She always looks for the sunny side of every situation. We recently had a new younger student come to North Sashabaw who needed some help getting acquainted with our sometimes overwhelming school environment. Without hesitation, Rosie volunteered to be a Welcome Buddy with her friends and embraced the opportunity to make that new friend feel comfortable and secure. And it doesn’t stop there, she is a go-to helper for any school functions, lending a hand whenever it’s needed and of course, always offering a generous smile,” Phillips said.