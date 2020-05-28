Clarkston product Washe selected team captain for Western Michigan hockey team

The Western Michigan University hockey team has announced Clarkston native and senior Paul Washe as the 47th captain in program history.

“We had our team fill out a questionnaire with 10 different leadership qualities and asked them to rank their top three in each category,” said Broncos head coach Andy Murray. “We took the results and reviewed them as a staff and felt these student-athletes warranted their leadership roles. Paul emerged as a key player or for us last season. He has all the characteristics we want in a captain, including as a great student. His has great focus and dedication and is a leader by example.”

“It’s a great honor,” added Washe. “It’s a privilege to be a part of this great program. I appreciate the opportunity and the support given from my teammates and coaches.”

Washe is coming off a career-best season that saw him post 21 points on 12 goals and nine assists. He was first in the nation in faceoff win percentage at 64.5. Washe was also named a NCHC Scholar Athlete for the third time in his career, in addition to being selected to the NCHC All-Academic Team for the third season in a row.