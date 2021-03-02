Clarkston resident calling it a career after 43 years with county

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

Over his 43-plus years with Oakland County Parks and Recreation, Executive Officer Dan Stencil has created recreation experiences for millions of residents.

Last month, the longtime Clarkston resident announced his retirement, hanging up his proverbial hiking boots to create leisure time for him and his family.

“It’s been a passion-filled career providing parks, special events, recreation programs and services to visitors of all ages, abilities, diversity and economic backgrounds,” Stencil said.

Stencil started with Oakland County Parks and Recreation in 1977 as an assistant park supervisor at Independence Oaks County Park. In 1981, he was promoted to general maintenance mechanic at Springfield Oaks County Park and a year later, was promoted to recreation program supervisor. Stencil was promoted to chief of parks in 1987 and to administrator of parks and recreation operations in 1999. Stencil began his tenure as executive officer in 2006.

One of the parks and recreation department’s latest accomplishments was the opening of Holly Oaks ORV Park in the fall of 2020. The 106-acre facility in Holly and Groveland townships is operated by the parks system and owned by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

“Recreation officials have been planning that ORV park for the last 25 years,” Stencil said. “It was on my bucket list to see it open before I retired. The way people recreate has changed significantly since I started my career. People want rich outdoor experiences, and they enjoy sharing their nostalgic experiences with family. At the ORV Park, campgrounds and golf courses, we have three generations enjoying their leisure time together.”

Locally, Stencil served with the Clarkston Area Optimists Club.

A graduate of Northern Michigan University with a bachelor’s degree in Park Management and Recreational Planning, Stencil earned a master’s degree in Recreation Administration from Western Illinois University.

Married to Susan and the father of Andrew, Bradley, Kate, and Sarah, Stencil has also competed nationally in the Senior Olympics.