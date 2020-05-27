Clarkston resident named MHCC Executive Director

Mark Moreno of Clarkston was named executive director of the Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

“I am very blessed and excited to lead the Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The chamber has a tremendous 30-year legacy whose membership reflects the diversity and incredible entrepreneurial spirit of Hispanic-owned businesses across the state,” Moreno said, who is the president and owner of M2 Integrating, LLC. He and his wife, Marcie, have three grown children.