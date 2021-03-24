Clarkston Road paving

A meeting with the Road Commission for Oakland County has been scheduled for March 31 to discuss the roadway redesign proposed for the Clarkston Road approach to Main Street, including drainage recommendations.

This is not the final meeting to approve the road work, just a status update, but input from Clarkston City Council and residents is welcome.

If you are interested in joining the virtual meeting, please contact Jonathan Smith at smithj@villageofclarkston.org.