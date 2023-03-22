Clarkston Rotarians taking time to help on trip to Africa

A Rotary trip to Kenya Feb. 17-March 3 to provide eye care for more than 2000 local people was a very satisfying and rewarding way to spend two weeks, according to Clarkston Rotarians Mary Sloan and Jeff Lichty.

They worked as part of a team of 18 American doctors and lay people bringing eye exams and more than 5,000 pairs of eyeglasses to the people of Nakuru and Naivasha, Kenya.

Working through a Rotary club in Nairobi, the team worked at three different locations and was joined by an optometrist from Somalia and a class of 20 optometry students studying in northern Kenya, a great practical learning experience for the students.

The trip organizer, Dr. Nelson Edwards, of the Highway M36 Rotary club in Pinckney, was able to guide the students in practical, hands-on experiences.

Sloan and Lichty worked to dispense eyeglasses according to the prescription they were given after their exams by the doctors and the students.

This is the fourth Kenya trip local Clarkston Rotarians have participated in, and Sloan and Lichty said it was very rewarding and really makes them appreciate all that we all have back home.

— Matt Mackinder

PHOTO: Clarkston Rotary Club President Mary Sloan, at right, fits a student with eyeglasses with the help of an interpreter. Photo provided