Clarkston rules first half in victory over Wildcats

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Clarkston Varsity Football team added one more win under their belts last Friday as they prep for West Bloomfield this week.

“West Bloomfield is loaded,” said long-time Clarkston Varsity Football Head Coach Kurt Richardson, adding the Lakers, who beat Southfield 17-15, have a lot of Division I-bound players on their team. “We have our work out for us.”

The Wolves defeated Oxford 35-14 in their home opener last Friday taking advantage of mistakes the Wildcats made in the first half in their drives.

Clarkston scored five minutes into the game off a 28-yard touchdown pass from junior Mike DePillo to senior Logan Forbes.

Oxford started play on the 20-yard line and were stopped along the way by senior Alec Boan, senior Josh Adams and junior Caleb Stalworth.

Senior Garrett Dellinger had a sack and recovered a fumble putting Clarkston on the 44-yard line with six minutes to go in the first quarter.

Sophomore Ethan Clark made a 48-yard touchdown run at 4:16 to put the Wolves, 13-0.

Clarkston added eight more points to the score before the quarter ended with a 24-yard touchdown pass from DePillo to Forbes, and a 2-point conversion to Forbes.

The Wolves scored once in the second quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run from Clark.

“He ran the ball well,” said Richardson. “For a sophomore, he’s pretty darn good.”

The Wildcats closed in during the second half gaining more yards and sophomore Tate Myre scoring two touchdowns.

“We relaxed and they moved the ball on us quite well,” Richardson said. “We didn’t move the ball well that second half at all. I don’t know what happened. I will have to watch film, but we lost our edge – that’s for sure.”

Clark closed the night with a 66-yard touchdown run with five minutes left in the game. Senior Stephen Rusnak made the PAT, going 3-for-4 for the game.

“Clarkie and Forbes were pretty good. DePillo made some strides from where he was last week,” said Richardson. “He made some good strides. Defensively we were not very good. They had a lot of yards. We couldn’t stop their tight end. We have a lot of things to work on.”

He added like a lot of teams they are still figuring things out with not having a full season.

“I said something to the coaches tonight, I still don’t feel fully prepared for everything. It makes a difference,” he said.

The Wolves (2-0, 2-0 OAA Red) host the Lakers (2-0, 2-0 OAA Red) this Friday. Kick off is 7 p.m. The amount of spectators is limited.