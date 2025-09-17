Clarkston runners share top of the OAA Red

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

wprice@mihomepaper.com

ORION TOWNSHIP — The Wolves raced along the hilly terrain and through the woods in the first OAA Red Jamboree at Lake Orion High School on Sept. 10.

The Clarkston Boys Cross Country team finished in first place in the varsity race out of seven teams with a score of 60.

Senior David Dubeck led the racers, finishing in first place in the time of 16:27.20. Five more runners finished in the top 30 including senior Anthony Dubeck, finishing eighth place in the time of 17:02.60; junior Vern Clyne, 11th, 17:13.60; junior Miles Foster, 14th, 17:24.90; senior Braden Ryske, 26th, 17:53.80; and senior Trent Logan, 29th, 18:02.90.

Troy finished in second place with 74; Rochester, third, 83; Oxford, fourth, 85; Rochester Adams, fifth, 88; Lake Orion, sixth, 96; and Birmingham Seaholm, seventh, 210.

The boys finished in fourth place in the JV race with a score of 80. Seven runners finished in the top 30 including sophomore Rylan Pulliam in 11th place in the time of 19:57; freshman Braelyn Conley, 13th, 20:01.70; junior John Tippett, 15th, 20:07.60; junior Colt Borror, 20th, 20:30.50; sophomore Chandler Hadley, 21st, 20:30.80; junior Andrew Brancheau, 22nd, 20:31.70; and freshman Joseph Quan, 28th, 20:41.40.

Rochester finished in first place with a score of 51; Troy, second, 69; Oxford, third, 73; Clarkston, fourth, 80; Lake Orion, fifth, 113; Rochester Adams, sixth, 144; and Birmingham Seaholm, seventh, 170.

The Clarkston Girls Cross Country team finished in third place in the varsity race with 76 points.

“We had a solid performance,” said Kevin Breen, head coach for the girls team. “I know we can do better, but at the same time I think the performance across the board was pretty solid.”

He added Oxford, Rochester and Lake Orion are still in the division and the addition of Rochester Adams made the race faster with quicker athletes.

“Running against them was good for us to see because we will be racing against them multiple times in the future,” he said.

“We are dabbling with different things. We have some different race strategies that we have been playing around with,” Breen added. “The big thing right now in practice is figuring out how we can group run, partner run and kind of start working together to push our group up. Looking at the results, one of the nice things our team did really well was we had a nice little pack where we had a good selection of our girls finish within 30 seconds of each other. Having such a tight pack moving forward will just help up in the long run, and that they can train together and lot of times will progress a little bit faster than the other people out there who are having to work by themselves or work on their own.”

The top finishers in the top 30 were junior Avery DeGrendel in eighth place in the time of 20:17; senior Sydney Fischer, 14th, 20:58.40; freshman Annabelle Shaw, 16th, 21:07.70; sophomore Amelia Garvin, 17th, 21:16.70; sophomore Lucy Dubeck, 21st, 21:23.40; junior Addison Brigham, 23rd, 21:37.50; and junior Kendal Russette, 24th, 21:44.

“Avery being our top runner is always good. We have someone who is up there at the top,” Breen said. “We have some things we can work on with her. Sydney probably had her best starting performances the last couple of performances of her career. She is starting off as a strong competitor as a senior. She has been a great leader to the freshmen we have right now.”

Rochester finished in first place with 44 points; Rochester Adams, second, 51; Troy, fourth, 129; Oxford, fifth, 134; Lake Orion, sixth, 135; and Birmingham Seaholm, seventh, 144.

The girls finished in first place in the JV race, scoring 24 points. The top five finishers placed in the top ten.

“It’s not just up front in the varsity squad we have people who are working together, pushing each other,” Breen said. “For the JV group to perform that well, several of them were going to do it on their own. We had some performances that actually didn’t come to fruition because of illnesses or sicknesses.”

Runners finishing in the top 30 were: senior Lucy Fabrizio in first place in the time of 24:03.30; sophomore Anna Bohan, second, 24:07.50; junior Hannah Quigley, fifth, 24:39; junior Logan Robison, seventh, 25:02.50; freshman Elise Tremblay, ninth, 25:04; junior Kiara Causley, 19th, 25:39; sophomore Isabel Herrin, 21st, 25:45.20; sophomore Allie Walker, 25:50.50; and Avery Van De Steene, 26th, 26:06.50.

“It’s nice to have that group of girls right there continue to push the varsity girls,” Breen said. “They are a good cohesive group, they are pushing each other. The athletes are holding each other accountable, making sure they practice each day and working to progress.”

Birmingham Seaholm finished in second place with 47 points; Rochester, third, 74; Oxford, fourth, 93; Troy, fifth, 104; and Rochester Adams, sixth, 171.

The boys team finished in ninth place in the Autumn Classic on Saturday with 294 points. The Wolves had two place in the top 50 out of 329 runners as freshman Brenton Kemmer finished in 43rd place in the time of 18:29.08; and junior Gavin Culloty, 48th, 18:35.76.

The girls team finished in tenth place with 284 points. Sophomore Sofia Rykse finished in 50th place in the time of 22:54.19 out of 276 runners.

The Wolves head to the Jackson Invitational on Saturday.

Breen shared there are a lot of quality teams at the meet from throughout Michigan.

“We will see where we stand,” he said.

They compete in the second OAA Red Jamboree on Wednesday, Sept. 24 at Stoney Creek Metropark.