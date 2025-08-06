Clarkston SCAMP awards VIPs, celebrates success of annual camp

VIP award winners were celebrated last week on the last day of SCAMP for their contributions to the program. Photo by Megan Kelley

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — It was another exciting year for Clarkston SCAMP which wrapped up their annual camp program last week.

SCAMP is a yearly summer camp program for special needs individuals ages three and up. The program starts in late June and runs through the month of July.

This year, SCAMP saw 200 SCAMPers and nearly as many volunteers.

“We had 200 scampers that were out every week doing their field trips and we went to the mall and we went to Peppa Pig and we went to Legoland and we’ve been to the movies and we’ve been bowling and Clarkston Family Farm does an amazing program for us. Independence Parks does a sensory day for us and they have the climbing walls and all of these things that are adapted for our SCAMPers and so many people reach out and want to be involved. So our scampers have had a very, very full summer,” said SCAMP Executive Director Amy Darnell.

Each year, SCAMP changes a bit to bring in new programming or expand on previous programming that SCAMPers enjoy including a number of field trips and daily in-house activities to keep students engaged, all of which is made possible by the support of the community.

“We have so many people that are rooting for us that we just couldn’t do what we do without it and we just keep growing,” said Darnell.

It costs roughly $2,000 to send one person to SCAMP for the five week camp, so once SCAMP is over, Darnell and her team are busy raising money to send as many kids to SCAMP as they can.

There are several ways to help SCAMP out throughout the year. You can follow them on Facebook and Instagram at Clarkston SCAMP or visit their website at clarkstonscamp.org.

They are always looking for volunteers to help with projects throughout the year. If you’re interested in helping out, Darnell can be reached at amdarnell@clarkston.k12.mi.us.

SCAMPers celebrated the end of SCAMP by having a glow party in the gymnasium at Sashabaw Middle School. At the same time, SCAMP held its VIP awards where volunteers throughout the community were recognized for their contributions to SCAMP.

“The VIP Awards are something that we’ve been doing for about 15 years,” Darnell said. “It’s recognizing individuals within the community that have gone above and beyond to make sure that SCAMP continues to run. Whether it’s a special project, whether it’s behind the scenes accounting, it’s just our way to say thank you.”

Every year, the SCAMP Board of Directors forms a committee to nominate community members for the seven awards who have made a significant impact on SCAMP the previous year.

“A lot of these people, to me, it was really the focus on our village and the people that are working behind the scenes,” said Darnell.

This year’s winners were:

Mel Vaara Award – Sarah Cox

The Mel Vaara Award is given to the outstanding staff member for the current year SCAMP Program.

Cox works as a teacher at Sashabaw Middle School and will be assistant director of SCAMP next year.

“In her very first year as a leader at SCAMP, she has stepped into the role with incredible passion, care and grace. She consistently goes above and beyond, always keeping the best interest of SCAMP at heart,” said one of the SCAMP program directors.

Friendship Award – Bill Arnold

The Friendship Award, another new award for SCAMP, was given to Bill Arnold. The award is given to an organization that is dedicated to SCAMP’s success and exemplifies the true spirit of support and camaraderie.

Arnold is the front runner of the band One Ton Trolley and recently donated his time to perform at patron’s night during the SCAMP Home Tour earlier this summer.

“His commitment to SCAMP goes much deeper than that. Over the years, he has donated and worked with SCAMP. His kids volunteered at SCAMP and I think he embodies what the SCAMP supporter is,” said Darnell.

Smiles Award – Steve Metzger from The Print Shop

Steve Metzger from The Print Shop accepted the Smile Award which goes to an individual, group or organization that continues to make the smiles of SCAMPers possible.

“I’ve really appreciated him because at any point in time, I know I can come up with a crazy idea and go to him and he’ll say no matter what he’ll make it happen and does it with a smile, and then they donate a ton to our organization as well,” Darnell said.

Helping Hands Award – Wendee Miller and Robin Maloney

SCAMP accountant Wendee Miller as well as grant writer Robin Maloney accepted the Helping Hands Awards for contributing significantly to SCAMP’s success in the past year.

“Wendee has held my hand through some accounting issues over the past couple of years, as I’m learning how to make sure that we run a nonprofit in the way that it needs to be run. But in addition to teaching me and being patient with me, she’s also become a very good friend,” said Darnell. “Not only has she helped me, but she dedicates a lot of extra time, a lot of extra hours to make sure that SCAMP runs as it should, that are 200+ employees get paid on time and there really aren’t any words to express how much I appreciate her.”

Maloney has lent her talents as a grant writer to SCAMP in order to help raise money for the program.

“I’m proud to say, I think this year we applied for an additional six grants. So far, we’re still waiting. Some of those won’t even come back until 2026. But the fact is that she lends her time, her expertise, and her patience as I keep going to her like, ‘hey, what about this one?’ So, I really appreciate our time together and thank you so much for all you do for us,” Darnell said.

Impact Award – Stephanie Polonkey

Stephanie Polonkey received The Impact Award, which is presented to an individual who has demonstrated exceptional commitment to SCAMP through driving positive change, creating lasting improvements, and leading by example.

Polonkey works as a physical education teacher at Independence Elementary School and has used her experience to help facilitate activities during SCAMP events like the Walk and Roll.

“She shows up at Walk and Roll, she sets up the entire center field with activities and games, and she brings people to work it, and she runs this full thing like it’s nothing and then she packs up and she goes home. And then she does it again the next year,” Darnell said.

Bob Brumback Award – Barb Rush

The Bob Brumback Award went to Barb Rush, the president of North Oakland SCAMP Funding Corporation. The Bob Brumback Award is given out to a long time member of the SCAMP family that has gone above and beyond to ensure SCAMP’s continuation.

“Barb steers the ship. She does so much behind the scenes, “There are a lot of challenges to running a nonprofit, and there’s a lot that goes on that no one ever sees and Barb, no matter what it is, jumps into it with both feet. She’s there to help me, she’s going through paperwork, she’s digging through files, writing letters, whatever it takes to make sure that everything is happening with SCAMP the way that it should.”

Big Heart Award – Bob Brumback

The Big Heart Award went to Bob Brumback, the founder of SCAMP, for stepping up to offer tremendous and continuous support.

“It sounds silly, because Bob’s been around for 50 years, but when I started planning the 50th anniversary celebration over a year ago, Bob was one of the first phone calls I made,” Darnell said. “The amount of time this man has spent talking to me, counseling me, directed me, filling me in and all the history with this organization; it’s been priceless. He’s the first to step up and offer a word of advice, anything that I might need, and he has meant more to me in the past couple of years than I can say. So thank you so much for all you continue to do for SCAMP.”

Brumback spoke about his time building up SCAMP and the changes the organization has seen with the help of the Clarkston community.

“It’s been a wonderful experience,” Brumback said. “For me to look back and see that this program is still serving children and families. It just makes my heart warm.”