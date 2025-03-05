Clarkston Schools approves bond projects and playground updates

By Megan Kelley

Editor

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — At its meeting on Feb. 10, the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a bond project, a bond project change order and playground updates at the district’s Early Childhood Center.

First up was a proposal for fiber and low voltage systems at Clarkston Junior High School.

The board approved a contract with Complete Interactive Technologies Inc. in the amount of $292,916.42 as well as a 10% contingency in the amount of $29,292.

Next, the board approved a change order for electrical work at Clarkston Junior High School.

According JJ Barney, the district’s contracted construction company for the 2022 bond, the change order was requested as the original scope of work has increased to include an additional excavation as well as forming a grade beam at the location of the elevator pit. The cost includes an additional 36 helical pier extensions that are required to meet the loading specified by the structural engineer.

Additionally, Metro Electric, the contracted electrician for the project, the change orders requested include labor and material to provide pathways to card reader and communication outlet locations as well as added light fixtures and additional pathways for emergency light fixtures.

The board approved the change orders for JJ Barney in the amount of $50,372 and for Metro Electric in the amount of $71,728.

Lastly, the board unanimously approved a contract with WeBuildFun Inc. in the amount of $103,000 for new playground improvements at the Early Childhood Center and at Clarkston High School. Additionally, the board also approved a contract with Albenelli in the amount of $39,800 for concrete sidewalks that will be installed around the playground.

The approval also comes with a contingency of $96,780, making the total cost for the project $239,580.