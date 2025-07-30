Clarkston Schools Board of Education re-organizes

Crane elected board president

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — The Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education elected its board officers last week during its organizational meeting on July 14. The board unanimously elected Stefanie Crane as president, Steve Hyer as vice president, Elizabeth Egan as treasurer and Cheryl McGinnis as secretary.

Crane replaces former board President Greg Need who served as president for the last two years and Hyer replaces Crane who formerly served as vice president.

“I just want to take a moment to thank my colleagues, as well as Dr. (Shawn) Ryan (CCS Superintendent) and Mrs. (Heidi) McClain for all their support the last couple of years, I have enjoyed almost all of it. I think we have had, for several years, a very strong board administration team here, and I was happy to do my part to continue that,” Need said. “That said, we do kind of have an unwritten rule, if you serve two years as president, then you move on. I think there’s some really good reasons for that, and in accordance with that, we do have a new president. Mrs. Crane has been an invaluable member of the leadership team this past year, she’s doing an excellent job as vice president. She has been on the board for over six years, is very active in both the state and county school board organizations, and I have zero doubt she is going to do an outstanding job as president.”

Crane also took a moment to praise Need for his service on the board.

“Even before Mr. Need was an officer, he was a constant source of support and information for me as I navigated my early days on the board. Mr. Need has spent the majority of his years on the board serving as an officer with the last two years having been our president, his leadership has always been steady, thoughtful and grounded,” Crane said. “I think the success and well being of every student, teacher, administrator and board colleague has always been at the forefront of his decision making. I’m confident that I speak for the entire board when I thank you wholeheartedly for your service, Mr. Need, as I follow in your footsteps, I am very grateful that you are still close enough to let me know when I make a mistake or when I can do better. So thank you very much. Mr. Need.”

The board also approved the meeting schedule for the upcoming school year with the first meeting slated for Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Clarkston Community Schools Administration Building located at 6389 Clarkston Rd.