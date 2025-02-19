Clarkston schools discusses school resource officer partnership and funding

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — During its meeting on Feb. 10, the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education discussed its partnership with Independence Township regarding the district’s school resource officers.

The discussion comes after the township Board of Trustees recently approved the contract with Oakland County, which includes a 15.2% cost increase in police services this year alone.

In November, the county commissioners approved the significant increase without input from the impacted cities and townships, leaving the governing bodies in those areas to figure out how they will be able to pay for the services going forward.

“Oakland County Commissioners and our executive (Dave Coulter) have found it within their need to levy what I view as an enormous and, as far as my understanding of it right now, a very unfair level of increase for overall protection, police services of Oakland County Sheriff across the entire county,” said Superintendent Dr. Shawn Ryan. “This increase, I’ll say publicly, has not been given any rationale, any type of explanation to why we could understand why this increase has occurred. It was done unilaterally.”

This not only impacts the local governments but also the school districts within those boundaries as most districts contract with the local government for school resource officers (SRO).

Clarkston Schools alone has four officers, one at each secondary building (Clarkston High School, Clarkston Junior High and Sashabaw Middle School) as well as one that is spread out among the district’s seven elementary schools.

According to district administration, funding for the officers is split with the district contributing 50% during the school year. This excludes the months when students are not in school.

Each SRO costs about $30,000, said John Lucido, Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services.

“For our four liaisons, it’s roughly $120,000, if my data is accurate,” Lucido said.

Because of the increase, the township is requesting the school district take on a larger portion of the cost of school resource officers.

While boardmembers were not in favor of this, Ryan was clear that his intention is to work with the township to find a path forward.

Ryan also iterated how important resource officers are at the district buildings.

“These individuals are not just security guards, right?” Ryan said. “They’re involved in promoting positive behavior and interactions with the police in our community. They’re involved in direct investigations at different levels, and they’re there to support the school on a lot of different levels that relate to not only to the criminal system, but overall youth in our community, and how we’re trying to provide that kind of culture and presence that, I believe, is the piece that this community is built on.”

Trustee Steve Hyer, while he raised issues with the district funding the officers further than they already were considering the district does not have a police millage and the township does, he also agreed that the officers were an invaluable service that the district must have.

“I’d be hard pressed to go to my constituency here in the district and say, ‘I’m sorry we have to raise class sizes because we don’t have a way to pay for these police officers that we need to keep your kids safe.’ You know, that’s not a choice as a board member, I’m really willing to make,” Hyer said “I’m not putting safety or education, one before the other. I think we need to look at, as a community, this is an issue that we need to solve and it needs to be solved in a more global respect to, how do we fund police and protection in our community and what does that look like? And certainly, I think we’re limited in what we could do as a school district, because we can’t go for local millage to fund these kind of things.”

Board Secretary Cheryl McGinnis also spoke to remind residents that Clarkston schools is a base funded district within the state.

“We’re at the lowest funded level of per pupil allocation across the entire state. Now, I’m proud to say there’s very few people in this community that know that because we have a premier school district, we work very, very hard to provide the programming and the buildings and the environment for our students that makes them think that they’re in the richest district in the world in this community, and we’re not. We’re base funded,” McGinnis said. “That means that three quarters of the school districts in Oakland County get 1000’s of dollars more per pupil since 1994 than Clarkston Community Schools gets so to take our precious school dollars away from our students education and put it toward a greater resource than we have had to do in the past is a really painful exercise this board would have to take to do that, and I would have a very, very hard time finding more money to safety.”

Independence Township Supervisor Chuck Phyle was also in attendance at the meeting to give a bit of an overview and answer questions from the board regarding the increase.

Phyle noted that while the township does have a police millage, it will not cover the increase and also added that the long term solution to the problem would likely involve a migration from sourcing police services from Oakland County.

“I think that the next 12 months is going to be challenging at best; painful, most likely. From there on, we have to look at alternative options to this movement. I almost call it a movement, because it is really more of a political, social movement than it is a financial one,” Phyle said.

The board ultimately did agree to give Ryan some “latitude” to negotiate with the township and return to the board with a plan for what the district would be willing to contribute and where those funds could come from.

Boardmembers also added that they believed a community survey would be prudent in order to gauge the community on potential cost cutting measures, ideas and its views on the necessity of the resource officers.