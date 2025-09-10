Clarkston schools installs HAWK signal on Waldon Road

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — Last week, Clarkston Community schools announced the installation of a new HAWK (High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk) signal on Waldon Road, between Roselawn and Cherrylawn Avenues, near Clarkston Elementary School and Clarkston Junior High School.

Unlike a traditional traffic light, the HAWK signal is designed to make crossing the road safer for pedestrians while maintaining traffic flow.

The signal will remain dark until activated by someone pressing the crosswalk button which will trigger a sequence of lights:

• Flashing yellow to alert drivers that the signal has been triggered.

• Solid yellow to prepare drivers to stop.

• Solid red when pedestrians are crossing.

• Flashing red allowing drivers to proceed after stopping if the crosswalk is clear.

The school district encourages members of the community to familiarize themselves with the signal so traveling through the area can be done in a safe manner.