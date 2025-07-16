Clarkston School’s investment return is in whole-child development

Dear Editor,

In Janet Downey’s recent letter in these pages (Clarkston Schools has duty to provide return on investment, July 2, 2025 issue of the Clarkston News), she encouraged a dialogue on school accountability.

I appreciate this idea, and to that dialogue I would like to add that standardized tests are a notoriously invalid measure of school performance, particularly when they are used to compare public schools to private schools that can use selective admissions to artificially boost their scores.

I’m the parent of a child in Clarkston’s public school system, and the intellectual, emotional and social growth my child showed over the past school year has been astounding – impossible to numerically quantify, but astounding nonetheless.

I am not only getting a return on my investment. I am getting an incredible bargain.

Michael Stohrer

The Village of Clarkston