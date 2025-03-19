Clarkston schools re-up on open enrollment program

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — During its meeting on March 10, the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education approved two resolutions allowing the continuation of limited enrollment for young fives and kindergarten through fifth grade and unlimited enrollment for a number of district programs.

Limited enrollment for young fives and kindergarten through fifth grade has been a continued discussion point for the district, with some board members expressing issues with the program including Trustee Amanda Love who cast the lone nay vote on that measure.

“I don’t want to rely on this going forward which is why I’m going to vote no tonight. I think our school should look at how to attract students in a different route and I feel like this could potentially lead to a slippery slope of adding more school of choice every year,” Love said.

The resolution, as was presented on at the district’s last meeting in February by Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services John Lucido allows for a total of 75 slots for students in young fives and kindergarten through fifth grade for the 2025-26 school year.

This initiative is done as an effort to stabilize decreasing enrollment in the district and accommodate smaller class sizes for elementary students.

Next, the board unanimously approved unlimited open enrollment for the 2025-26 school year for the following programs: CSMTech Academy, International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, Career Immersion programs, Construction Technology Program, online and blended learning and Renaissance High School.

Love again spoke to state that she felt the district should work to find a different avenue to attract students to these programs.