Clarkston schools to benefit from state grant

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Staff Writer

The Clarkston Community Schools construction technology program is getting a boost for the upcoming school year after recently being awarded a Marshall Plan for Talent grant along with Brandon and Holly schools.

“We need to encourage more of our students to look at high-demand careers and ensure they have the necessary skills to be successful,” said Sen. Ruth Johnson. “The Marshall Plan for Talent was designed to encourage education and business collaborations to achieve those goals. I applaud these area schools and their community partners for earning this competitive grant, which will help them provide students with new approaches to learning and access to invaluable career opportunities.”

The three districts are partners in the CBH Consortium Construction Technology Program, which was awarded $713,018 in the latest round of Marshall Plan for Talent innovation grants announced earlier this summer by the Michigan Talent and Economic Development Department and Department of Education.

“We applied for $1.5 million, so we got half,” said CCS Shared Services Director and Innovation Officer Billie Pambid. “The grant doesn’t cover equipment, so we’ll need to rearrange things a bit, but the money will be used for supplies and the curriculum. We’re very excited and thankful for this grant.”

The statewide consortium will serve 13,146 students and features 16 area business, postsecondary and community partners. Nearly $14 million in grants were awarded across the state.