Clarkston schools to start ’20-21 school year online

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

After hours of deliberation and hearing conversations on both sides, Clarkston Community Schools will start the 2020-21 school year the way the 2019-20 year ended – online.

The Clarkston Board of Education approved a return to school plan last week which included Superintendent Dr. Shawn Ryan’s recommendation to begin the school year in a temporary district-wide distance learning model, as opposed to face-to-face instruction in buildings, for all Y5-Grade 12 students.

“This is not a long-term plan, but a flexible, robust replacement for in-person learning for a period of time,” said Ryan. “For that reason, we are not setting an end date for transitioning back to school buildings. We will re-evaluate on a weekly basis and adjust our plans accordingly. This recommendation did not come lightly and was based on a number of complex factors.

“To date, we have received conflicting guidance and sporadic communication from the Oakland County Health Division about the protocols for safely reopening our schools. It is unacceptable to me our district and others have been put in the position of making potentially life or death public health decisions with minimal local guidance.”

In the absence of that guidance, Ryan sought guidance from the MI Safe Schools Roadmap, the CDC, and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“I have reviewed virus spread rates in our community and collaborated with local medical professionals,” Ryan said. “It is clear to me the public health situation in Clarkston is not stable, and bringing 7,000 students and 1,000 staff members together each day is not a prudent path to public health stability.

“While we believe it is best for students to have face-to-face interactions with teachers and peers in school, we know there are serious health risks for individuals with pre-existing health conditions, whether it is our staff and students or their immediate family members. Even for those who are healthy, the risk is not insignificant. I am also looking at case studies of other school districts across the nation that are returning to in-person learning. The fall 2020 return to school in our country is, essentially, a grand experiment.”

In a survey the district sent to all CCS staff, nearly 60 percent indicated they did not feel physically safe returning to their job role in buildings.

“With these factors weighing heavily on me, I could not in clear conscience recommend reopening school with face-to-face instruction in buildings,” said Ryan. “I realize these changes are a lot to process, and I understand many of you are eager to go back to school in the buildings. I want that, too. I believe this plan puts us on the best path to return to face-to-face instruction.

“We know our plans will not meet the expectations of all families, but you can trust we will continue to make decisions with the best interest of our students, staff, and families in mind.”

In addition, the district’s Food and Nutrition Department will be continuing the breakfast and lunch curbside pick-up program for all students. Families can choose to either pick up just breakfast, lunch, or both. Free and reduced meal applications can be submitted to CCS at lunchapp.com, and any family in the district can apply.