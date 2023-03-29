Clarkston shuts down Goodrich in first spring contest

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Goodrich — The Wolves kickstarted the spring season with a 8-0 win over Goodrich Girls Varsity Soccer, March 22.

“It was a good start,” said Damian Huffer, head coach for Clarkston Girls Varsity Soccer.

Senior Ava Bechtell started the scoring three minutes into the game with her first of two goals for the night.

Senior Emerson Wood was next to score as she put her shot into the corner of the net putting the Wolves up 2-0 with 35:13 left in the first half.

In the next 14 minutes, Clarkston scored three more goals with two from junior Emma Bradley and one from Bechtell.

“It’s the first exercise after not playing together, only having 3-4 days of practice,” Huffer said. “I was pleasantly surprised those first 25 minutes we were 5-0 up and giving chances to bring the other squad players on to see how they got on.”

Junior Nicole Lemker put the sixth goal on the board with three minutes to go in the half.

“The depth of the team, the starting level, is just as good if not better than last year,” said Huffer. “We graduated a few starters, but the people coming in to replace them are good. We have twins, Keira and Regan McGivern, they’ve been a really good addition this year. They are seniors they are going to make the team a lot stronger as well.”

Regan scored the seventh goal with 27:28 left in the second half. The game ended two minutes later when Wood took a shot on the net from the side, putting the ball into the corner of the net.

Junior Izzy Shaw was the goalie in the first half for the Wolves for her first shutout.

“She has made some terrific improvements,” Huffer said.

Freshman Avery Eastman was in the net for Clarkston in the second half.

“They are a great group of girls,” Huffer said. “They work hard. They are all intelligent and good players. Having a good technical group just gives you good platform to come across how you want them to play. We have good competition across the freshman and JV as well. They push each other and support each other.”

Huffer added the next 7-8 games will define the season a they compete against OAA Red teams as well as L’Anse Creuse and Grand Blanc.

“It’s going to be a really great test,” he said. “I have moved them up there simply because we wanted a successful season. I would rather play tougher competition. You learn a lot more about your team in adversity. I would rather do that and prepare because I think this team has a chance to do fairly well. There are some really good seniors on there we would like to push and see how much of a run we could make.”

He added the goal is to see how far they can go in the post-season.

“We are playing 80-90 percent of the Division 1 winners. Most come from the OAA Red division,” Huffer said. “It’s historically one of the strongest divisions around. That will tell us a lot. Win, lose or draw you learn about your players and hopefully other teams you might see further down the line in the playoffs – that’s the preparation and the key.”

The Wolves return from spring break to host Rochester in their home opener on Thursday, April 6. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.