Clarkston skiers conquer slopes at Mt. Holly

Wolves finished in second place during the Southeast Michigan Ski League Championship at Mt. Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort, Feb. 18.

Three racers from the Clarkston Girls Varsity Ski team earned medals as Courtney Bayley finished in eighth place in the Slalom and Sydney Thomas finished in fourth and Phoebe Savoi finished in tenth place in the Giant Slalom.

Notre Dame Prep won the girls race while the combined team of Fenton/Linden/Lake Fenton finished in third place.

The Wolves qualified for this prestigious race with their second place finish in the MHSAA Pine Knob Division.

The top three schools from the Pine Knob, Mt. Holly, Alpine Valley, and Mt Brighton divisions competed in this race to determine the champion of Southeastern Michigan.

The Clarkston Boys and Girls Varsity Ski team send a warm and grateful shout out to Outback Steakhouse of Clarkston for supporting them and treating them to dinner for advancing to the state finals.

The Wolves closed the season at the MHSAA Division 1 State Finals on Monday at Boyne Highland Resort. See next week’s editions for the results.