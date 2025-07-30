Clarkston students take center stage at Musical Theatre Camp

Campers get into formation of a clock for the opening lines of “So Long, Farewell” from “The Sound of Music.” Photos by Wendi Reardon

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

wprice@mihomepaper.com

CLARKSTON — The kids stayed poised and kept their composure while waiting for their cue during the ending performance of Musical Theatre Camp at the Clarkston High School Performing Arts Center on July 24.

They stayed in character and were ready to go once a technical difficulty was resolved.

With their props of buckets and rags in hand, they started their first number “It’s the Hard-Knock Life” from “Annie” then eased into the next three numbers.

The kids spent the fourth and final day of Musical Theatre Camp with instructor Amy Seaman and students from the CHS Drama Club, rehearsing and running through the steps of each number.

“They are doing good,” said Seaman during a break.

Through the rehearsal, Seaman shared pointers for the campers they could use during the performance and later on.

“You’re learning so much,” she told them. “If you make a mistake – fake it. The audience isn’t going to know if you said the wrong word or missed a step.”

Another was to “turn it on” when they got on the stage.

“When you come out with more energy and pizazz it makes it more interesting,” she said, adding what they are thinking or feeling is reflected on their faces.

The campers spent four days learning choreography to four Broadway musical songs – “It’s the Hard Knock Life” from “Annie;” “Money, Money, Money” from “Mamma Mia;” “We’re All in This Together” from “High School Musical;” and “So Long, Farewell” from “The Sound of Music.”

They also learned voice and movement and played theatre games.

The camp was held July 21-24. The drama club also led kids in Acting Camp Part 1 for grades 3-7, July 28-31; and Acting Camp Part 2 for grades 4-8, Aug. 4-7. All camps are offered through Clarkston Community Education.