Clarkston teen charged after allegedly selling drugs to 12-year-old

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

OAKLAND COUNTY — Last week, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office issued charges against 19-year old Kristopher Halterman after allegedly selling marijuana and nicotine vaporizers (vapes) to a 12-year-old.

Halterman is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, a charge that carries up to four years in prison.

According to the report, Oakland County sheriff’s deputies identified Halterman after a parent reported that their 12-year-old child had purchased THC and nicotine vapes near his school.

The report also states that law enforcement searched Halterman’s residence and found THC and nicotine vaporizers, marijuana and several thousand dollars in cash.

“This defendant’s alleged actions are shocking,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. “Selling drugs to school children puts their health and safety at risk, and I commend the parent who discovered this crime and made our community safer by calling the police.”