Clarkston thespians ‘superior’ at festival

Clarkston High School’s Troupe 803 participated in the Michigan Thespian Festival, Dec. 9-10, in Lansing.

From CHS Troupe 803, 29 troupe members and six adults attended festival which had 1,400 theatre students from high schools all over the state of Michigan.

Students spent the weekend attending workshops, auditioning for scholarships, networking with industry professionals and universities, and presenting individual events called “Thespies.”

Amy Seaman, Troupe 803 Drama Club sponsor, shared thespies are performances or presentations adjudicated for scores and comments.

Troupe 803 scored “excellent” or “superior” (the highest rating) on every submission.

Excellent awards went to Tanner Rapal, in Monologue; Alex Gianakos and Jilliana Lehman in Musical Theatre Solos; Gianakos and Tanner Rapal and in Musical Theatre Duet; Sophia Catella and Anna Mayernik in Playwriting; Jake Flaviani in Short Film and Scenic Design; and Francesca Catella in Stage Management.

Superior awards went to Ellise Dowd in Monologue; Giselle Khouri in Costume Construction; and Jacqueline Schatz and Gavin Bow in Musical Theatre Duet – with a perfect score.

Also, six seniors auditioned for scholarships for over 20 colleges, universities, and conservatories.

“Our Clarkston High School seniors collectively came home with over $2 million in scholarship offers and possibly more on the way,” Seaman shared. “Congratulations are in order for Jacqueline Schatz, Gavin Bow, Ellise Dowd, Sophia Catella, Ethan McMurray and Jake Flaviani. They worked tirelessly and represented our school community brilliantly. Thank you to all that have supported these amazing students so they can pursue these incredible theatrical adventures.”