Clarkston youth dancers show off their skills in final camp performance

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

wprice@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — Young dancers ran into their spots and took their positions in the middle of the Dan Fife Field House at Clarkston High School, July 17.

When they heard the music start playing, they began dancing to the routine they had been practicing during the third annual Clarkston Dance Summer Youth Clinic.

The dancers were practicing for their final performance for family and friends in the Performing Arts Center at the end of the last and third day of the clinic.

Kelsey Chewins, head coach for the Clarkston High School Varsity Dance team shared it was a good mix of returners from the last two years and new dancers.

She added a lot of the dancers performed with the varsity dance team on Chad Tough Night in February. They also had a lot of middle schoolers who are currently on the prep dance team.

The clinic was held for ages 3-5 and grades Kindergarten through eighth. The dancers were split between two levels with ages three-years-old to third grade in Level 1 and fourth through eighth grade in Level 2.

Each level learned and performed a dance in the styles of pom, jazz and hip hop. They also worked on their dance skills and focused on techniques like leaps, turns, kicks and jumps.

Chewins shared dancers were excited to share they practiced after the clinic.

The clinic was held for three days, July 15-17 for three hours. The clinic was held through Clarkston Community Education.