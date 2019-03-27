Clarkston Zoning Ord

CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON

ORDINANCE NO.17.02, 17.03 & 17.04

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON ZONING ORDINANCE NO. 129 ZONING ORDINANCE TO AMEND SECTION 17.02 ENTITLED USES REQUIRING SITE PLAN REVIEW

The City of the Village of Clarkston Ordains:

Section 1:01 . To amend Section 17.02 entitled “Uses Requiring Site Plan Review” be amended to read as follows:

Except as specifically provided in Section 17.03 and Section 17.04, the development of any new use, the construction of any new structures, any change of an existing use of land or site, and all other building or development activities in R-1, R-2, RM, RC VC, RPDD, and I-1 districts shall require site plan approval by the Planning Commission pursuant to the conditions of Article XVII.

Site plan review as provided for in this Ordinance, any other provision notwithstanding, shall apply to: New construction. All additions to existing structures, which will result in an increase of existing floor area, including multiple floors if such exist, in excess of ten percent (10%) or one thousand (1,000) square feet, whichever is the lesser; provided further that changes from one allowable use to another allowable use within the same district shall not require site plan review. In the case of single-family homes, only additions greater than 500 square feet in area shall require site plan approval.

Section 4:01 . Effective Date.

Public Hearing having been held by the Planning Commission for the City of the Village of Clarkston on February 3, 2019, and a First Reading at the City Council meeting on February 25, 2019, the provisions of this Ordinance shall take effect 30 days after publication.

Made and passed by the City Council of the City of the Village of Clarkston this 11th day of March, 2019.

For the complete Ordinance Amendment please contact Sandy Miller, City Clerk at 248-625-1559 or millers@villageofclarkston.org