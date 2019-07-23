The North Oakland Bowties Car Club hosts a new event this weekend, the City of the Village of Clarkston Concours Classic Car Show.

Classic cars will start arriving on Depot Street at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. Each vehicle will then head north on Holcomb, east on Blue Grass, south on Main Street and then west on Depot Street and into the park. The vehicles will be on display from about 2:30-6 p.m. in Depot Park.

“We will have Rockin Ron Browne from Midland DJing the event from the gazebo,” said Curt Carson, club president.

There will be door prizes and adjudicated awards for the owners. Awards include Best pre-1940’s; Best 1940’s; Best 1950’s; Best 1960’s; Best 1970’s; Best 1980’s; Best Classic Muscle Car entry 1990 or older; Best Current Muscle Car entry 2010-2019; and Best of Show.

“These classic cars are from all around the area,” Carson said. “It will be a great time to come down and see vehicles from yesteryear.”