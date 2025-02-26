Claus named MHSTA Regional Coach of the Year

Five athletes receive honors

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

wprice@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — The new year was marked with recognition as the Clarkston Boys Tennis program received accolades for their 2024 Fall season.

Chas Claus, head coach for the varsity team was named Michigan High School Tennis Association Regional Coach for the year.

Players describe him as encouraging, positive and caring.

“Coach Claus is a great tennis coach, but more importantly he taught us how to be great teammates,” said senior Ryan Merritt. “He expected us to stay until every one of our teammates finished their match to cheer and support each other. He taught us to be respectful and face challenges and persevere.”

Senior Brady Ebling added Claus was his mentor for four years.

“He has taught me a great deal, both on and off the court,” he shared. “I have grown both as an athlete as well as a better man under his leadership. I will be forever grateful for the lessons he has taught me throughout the years. All of his success comes directly from shaping his players to become the best they can be from the moment they enter the program.”

“Coach Claus is exactly the kind of person you would want as a coach,” said sophomore Thomas McCormick. “Just by watching the practices and matches you can notice the deep and genuine care for his players on top of a lot of love and passion for the sport.”

Freshman Kiyan Shushtari agreed, adding Claus is what he would describe as the ideal image of a high school coach.

“Coach Claus was patient was always proud and when needed to put his foot down he did,” he said. “I know coach wasn’t always happy when I brought the football to practice and matches, but I think he secretly liked to throw it around and play catch. He was always there for everyone. I don’t know how, but he knew always what to say – not too little, not too much. There is nothing that is perfect but Coach Claus is darn right close.”

Freshman Kamy Shushtari also shared his take on Claude.

“Every match that I played, even if I was losing, Coach would be open minded and optimistic that we can still win,” Kamy said. “He is very kind and funny, making the whole team smile when they see him. His advice is near perfect and he would also give me motivation in my matches and pointers on what I can improve on and what I am already good at that I should not practice that much at. His drills during practice are really good and help with my strength and foot work.”

Players received OAA White All-League honors included sophomore Thomas McCormick in No. 1 Singles; senior Ethan Banyas, No. 2 Singles; senior Evan Banyas, No. 3 Singles; and senior Ryan Merritt and junior Max Downey, No. 1 Doubles.

McCormick received All-State Honorable Mention.

The Wolves finished the season winning their first OAA White League Championship since 2013. They qualified for the state finals after taking third place in the regional meet.