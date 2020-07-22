College accomplishments

Five students from Clarkston – Delaney Brown, Emily Comos, Raegan Kerr, Ryan Larkin, and Ian Stuart – earned their degrees recently from Miami University during the school’s virtual spring commencement ceremony, May 16-17, 2020

Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio.

***

Katerina F. Powers, of Clarkston, received a Juris Doctor in Law degree in May from Boston University.

Powers was one of 6,927 students to earn a degree from BU at the conclusion of the 2019-20 school year.