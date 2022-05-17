College athletic achievements

Hannah Cady, a 2020 graduate of Clarkston High School, received First Team All-Big Ten honors. Cady is currently a sophomore at Northwestern University where she plays softball.

She was received her first Player of the Week for the Big Ten this season on May 2, which at the time she posted a .556 batting average, 1.222 slugging percentage and .714 on-base percentage in a 4-0 week for Northwestern, which included a Big Ten weekend series sweep of visiting Iowa.

Abbey Tolmie, a 2020 graduate of Clarkston High School, was named to the All-MAC Second Team. Tolmie is the second ranked hitter on the Central Michigan University softball team with a .407 on-base average and is tenth in the conference with a .349 batting average. She also ranks in the top ten in the leagues in runs, hits, doubles and triples.