Collegiate achievements

Chase Wiedemann, of Clarkston, has graduated from Lawrence University, earning a B.S. degree with a major in Economics, Mathematics.

The Lawrence community gathered virtually in mid-June for a commencement celebration unlike any other in the school’s 171-year history.

Held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic that moved Spring Term classes to distance learning, the ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of nearly 270 Lawrentians in the Class of 2020.

Lawrence is located in Appleton, Wisc.

***

Kyra Hohnstadt, of Clarkston, was named to the Concordia University Wisconsin Spring Honors List for the 2019-2020 academic year.

To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA and complete at least 12 undergraduate credits.

Concordia is located in Mequon, Wisc., on 200 acres of Lake Michigan shoreline, only 15 minutes north of downtown Milwaukee.