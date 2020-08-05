Collegiate achievements

Chase Wiedemann, of Clarkston, has graduated from Lawrence University, earning a B.S. degree with a major in Economics, Mathematics.
The Lawrence community gathered virtually in mid-June for a commencement celebration unlike any other in the school’s 171-year history.
Held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic that moved Spring Term classes to distance learning, the ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of nearly 270 Lawrentians in the Class of 2020.
Lawrence is located in Appleton, Wisc.
***
Kyra Hohnstadt, of Clarkston, was named to the Concordia University Wisconsin Spring Honors List for the 2019-2020 academic year.
To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA and complete at least 12 undergraduate credits.
Concordia is located in Mequon, Wisc., on 200 acres of Lake Michigan shoreline, only 15 minutes north of downtown Milwaukee.
Chase Wiedemann, of Clarkston, has graduated from Lawrence University, earning a B.S. degree with a major in Economics, Mathematics.