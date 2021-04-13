Collegiate, high school milestones aplenty with Clarkston connections

Natalia Gergle, Noah Bridger, and Mariah Drye, all of Clarkston, were named to the Dean’s List at Saginaw Valley State University for the Fall 2020 semester.

To be eligible for the Deans’ List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and carry a semester GPA of 3.4 or better.

***

Elizabeth Smith and Jessica Laconis, both of Clarkston, were named to the President’s List at Saginaw Valley State University for the Fall 2020 semester.

To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 4.0 GPA.

***

Grant Burgess, from Clarkston, was named to the Dean’s list at Miami University for the 2020-21 fall semester.

Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within their division for first semester 2020-21 have been named to the Dean’s List recognizing academic performance.

Miami is located in Oxford, Ohio.

***

Michaela Mueller, of Clarkston, was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester (N.Y.) Institute of Technology for the Fall 2020 semester. Mueller is in the Photographic and Imaging Arts program.

Undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their GPA is greater than or equal to 3.40 for nine credits of traditionally graded coursework, they do not have any grades of “Incomplete,” NE, D, or F, and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

***

Kenadie Barringer, of Clarkston, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester at the University of Hartford.

The university is located in West Hartford, Conn.

***

Abbey Tolmie, of Clarkston, is a freshman at Central Michigan University where she is playing softball for CMU. She earned a 4.0 her first semester as a student-athlete and earned a spot on the President’s List.

***

Jenson Walker, of Clarkston, has been named to the Southeast Missouri State University President’s List for academic achievement during the Fall 2020 semester.

Students named to the list earned a 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below an ‘A’ and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.

The university is located in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

***

Broderick Tuomi, of Clarkston, has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Fall 2020 semester taking Business classes.

***

Emily Moore, of Clarkston, graduated Summa Cum Laude from St. John Fisher College in Rochester, N.Y., in December with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

During her freshman year, she had a paper published in The Review, a journal for undergraduate research and scholarship.

In her senior year, she was a partner in a soon-to-be-published research project with the head of the Psychology Department. She was on the Dean’s list all four years with a final GPA of 3.94. She is providing behavioral therapy for children in Rochester, N.Y.

***

Alex Stevenson, a sophomore Psychology major, and Nick Stevenson, senior Film major, both of Clarkston, made the Dean’s List for grades achieved during the Fall 2020 semester at Harding University.

The dean’s list honors student who carry 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher GPA and no incompletes.

Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Ark.

***

Kaitlyn Joyner, of Clarkston, Michigan, has been named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester.

Joyner is majoring in Writing, Lit and Publishing and is a member of the Class of 2022. The requirement to make Emerson’s Dean’s List is a GPA of 3.7 or higher.

Emerson College is located in Boston.

***

Peter Nicaj, of Clarkston, received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science following the Fall 2020 semester at Alma College.

Alma is located in Alma, Mich.

***

Due to this year’s extended break between the fall and spring semesters, Hamilton College’s Arthur Levitt Public Affairs Center offered students the opportunity to spend the time conducting research.

Lucille Kline, of Clarkston, was among the more than 80 students who participated in the program. Kline’s project was titled “Social Change and the Novel.”

Kline, a junior majoring in Literature and Russian Studies, is a graduate of Our Lady of the Lakes High School.

Established in 1980 and named in honor of long-time New York State public servant Arthur Levitt, the Levitt Center supports initiatives and provides resources that enable students and faculty to engage in public service and public policy through research, service-learning, lectures, discussion, and practice.

Levitt Center programming is open to students and faculty across all disciplines and departments and is organized around programs that encourage interdisciplinary collaboration and discussion, as well as innovative and positive social change.

Hamilton College is located in Clinton, N.Y.

***

Thomas Lowe, Clarkston High School Class of 2015, graduated with honors from the University of Michigan-Flint with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and a minor in Music in December of 2020.

Lowe was also inducted into Upsilon Pi Epsilon, a national honor society for Computer Science Majors.

***

In 2015, Austin Morse, of Clarkston, graduated with honors from Oakland University with a Bachelor of Science-Bio-Chemistry. In 2017, Morse was accepted into Central Michigan University College of Medicine, or CMED.

On May 7, Morse will graduate CMED, and matched at University of Chicago where he will spend the next four years completing his residency program for Anesthesiology-Trauma Care.

***

Kyra Hohnstadt, of Clarkston, has been named to the Honors List for the Fall 2020 semester at Concordia University Wisconsin.

To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA.

Hohnstadt is an Elementary Education major.

Concordia is located in Mequon, Wis.

***

Ethan Kurolvech, of Clarkston, graduated from Fort Lewis College in December 2020 with a degree in Environmental Studies.

Fort Lewis is located in Durango, Colo.

***

Gabi Shilling, of Clarkston, has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Rhode Island for the Fall 2020 semester.

To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

***

Clarkston High School seniors Riley Beernink, Nathan Dimmer, Owen Meyer, Henry Sprague, and Parker Szachta have achieved the honor of National Merit Scholarship finalist.

Of the 1.5 million entrants, some 50,000 with the highest PSAT/NMSQT scores qualify for recognition in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

In early September, about 16,000 students, or approximately one-third of the 50,000 high scorers, are notified that they have qualified as semifinalists. In February, some 15,000 semifinalists were notified that they have advanced to finalist standing.

Of the 16,000 students to achieve this designation, 7,500 recipients will be selected to receive scholarships.

***

In January, 14 Clarkston High School students competed in the National German Exam, a contest sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of German.

The following students won awards at the event:

Bronze Award: Erik Rosenkranz (Level 4+), Anneliese Lemieux (Level 3), and Anna Steib (Level 4)

In addition, the following students received the Achievement Award, a noteworthy accomplishment in this challenging national contest.

Level 3: Courtney Cotter, Amanda Scott, and Jorja Fuller

Level 4: Jacob Firby

Level 4+: Jason Rosenkranz