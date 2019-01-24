Committee reviewing Clarkston Charter

Clarkston’s new Charter Review Committee, which is reviewing the City Charter for needed updates, is planning a public input session in February.

The goal of the committee, which includes Steve Arkwright, chair, Bill Basinger, Rich Little, Jim Meloche, Scott Meyland, and City Manager Jonathan Smith, is to have any high-priority changes ready for the November 2019 election.

Call Smith at 248-625-1559 with suggestions and comments about possible changes.